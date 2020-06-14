15416 2ND STREET E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

WELCOME HOME to this spacious, completely renovated beach bungalow that boasts a huge pool, four bedrooms, two and a half baths and the smell the salt air because you are across from the intracoastal waterway and fewer than 1000 feet (3 blocks) from your front door to having your toes in the beach sand (Check out the aerial photos to see how very close). This home has been completely remodeled roof to floor and everything in between. Imagine relaxing in bed in your master suite as you overlook the majestic traveler palms waving through the glass sliders to you and the refreshing pool waters glistening back all day as the sun passes overhead before it reminds you to join it for sunset nightly as it sets off a kaleidoscope of colors creating a new masterpiece each evening over the Gulf of Mexico. You can head out back and get your exercise doing laps or just let your body exhale as you lounge by your newly refinished pool complete with a new paver deck When you are home you won't even need a car because this home has location, location, location with close proximity to the the grocery store, pharmacy, library, and restaurants just 2 to 3 blocks away. DON'T WAIT.....THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!