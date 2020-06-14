All apartments in Madeira Beach
15416 2ND STREET E
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

15416 2ND STREET E

15416 2nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

15416 2nd Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
WELCOME HOME to this spacious, completely renovated beach bungalow that boasts a huge pool, four bedrooms, two and a half baths and the smell the salt air because you are across from the intracoastal waterway and fewer than 1000 feet (3 blocks) from your front door to having your toes in the beach sand (Check out the aerial photos to see how very close). This home has been completely remodeled roof to floor and everything in between. Imagine relaxing in bed in your master suite as you overlook the majestic traveler palms waving through the glass sliders to you and the refreshing pool waters glistening back all day as the sun passes overhead before it reminds you to join it for sunset nightly as it sets off a kaleidoscope of colors creating a new masterpiece each evening over the Gulf of Mexico. You can head out back and get your exercise doing laps or just let your body exhale as you lounge by your newly refinished pool complete with a new paver deck When you are home you won't even need a car because this home has location, location, location with close proximity to the the grocery store, pharmacy, library, and restaurants just 2 to 3 blocks away. DON'T WAIT.....THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15416 2ND STREET E have any available units?
15416 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 15416 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 15416 2ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15416 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
15416 2ND STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15416 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 15416 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E offer parking?
No, 15416 2ND STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15416 2ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 15416 2ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 15416 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15416 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15416 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15416 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
