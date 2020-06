Amenities

Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything. Upgraded washer/dryer in condo. Walk on the beach for miles and miles North and South. Condo Documents do not allow Renters to have pets. Owner accepts a maximum of 2 persons. Renters must submit applications and be approved by the Condominium Board. Application Fee is $175 paid to the Madeira Towers Condo Association. Cleaning fee is $200. Tourist Tax is 13%.