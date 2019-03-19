14919 1ST STREET E

Amenities

Need a beach hideaway for a few months are the cold winter. Enjoy this completely updated 1 bedroom unit. Located about 200 steps from the white sandy beaches of Madeira Beach. The kitchen is fully equipped with range, refrigerator and microwave. The living room has a large 50" TV and a very comfy leather sofa and another one that opens into a bed. The bath has a walk-in shower and outside is a another granite covered cabinet with a mirror and makes it easy for two people to get ready to enjoy the beach nightlife. Call today for a one month rental or long term. You won't want to miss out on this great place