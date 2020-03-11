Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

14601 N Bayshore Dr. Available 03/15/20 Liven the Beach Life - Adorable Beach house located on the intercoastal waterway in Maderia Beach. Cute 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Beach house. Full-size indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. This cute beach house has original hardwood floors, two separate living rooms, an open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, a Tropical backyard with palm trees, and a large dock to jump off and swim with the dolphins. The use of the boat slip is excluded from the lease. Walking distance to the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, and shopping. One car garage will accommodate all your beach toys, surfboards and golf carts. Lawn service is included in the lease, all you need to do is move in and relax and Enjoy the Beach Lifestyle. Call Cindy today for an appointment to see this cute house 727-804-4431

Non Refundable pet fee. $50.00 per adult credit check.



(RLNE5589981)