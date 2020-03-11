All apartments in Madeira Beach
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14601 N Bayshore Dr.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

14601 N Bayshore Dr.

14601 North Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14601 North Bayshore Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
14601 N Bayshore Dr. Available 03/15/20 Liven the Beach Life - Adorable Beach house located on the intercoastal waterway in Maderia Beach. Cute 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Beach house. Full-size indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. This cute beach house has original hardwood floors, two separate living rooms, an open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, a Tropical backyard with palm trees, and a large dock to jump off and swim with the dolphins. The use of the boat slip is excluded from the lease. Walking distance to the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, and shopping. One car garage will accommodate all your beach toys, surfboards and golf carts. Lawn service is included in the lease, all you need to do is move in and relax and Enjoy the Beach Lifestyle. Call Cindy today for an appointment to see this cute house 727-804-4431
Non Refundable pet fee. $50.00 per adult credit check.

(RLNE5589981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have any available units?
14601 N Bayshore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have?
Some of 14601 N Bayshore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14601 N Bayshore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14601 N Bayshore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14601 N Bayshore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. offers parking.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. has a pool.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14601 N Bayshore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14601 N Bayshore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
