All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14247 PALM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14247 PALM STREET
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

14247 PALM STREET

14247 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14247 Palm Street, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the rental market! Great Beach Location! FOR RENT ONLY... Long Term, 12 Months Minimum. Unfurnished.... Walking distance to the beach! Only one block from the beautiful beach of Madeira and just a few miles from Treasure Island...This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex was just updated with new refinished and gleaming terrazzo floors, new paint throughout, new baseboards, new ceiling fans, new mini blinds and newer kitchen counter. it has a nice backyard and front porch. Private parking pad. Easy access to Treasure Island and John Pass. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and nightlife. There an additional fee of $75., per month to assist with the water, garbage, sewage and lawn service, since the owner pays for all of it. One indoor cat with a pet fee. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult applicant. Security deposit is also required in addition to the first and last month's rent. This is a smoke free property. Please note square footage is approximately only. Tenant to verify measurements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14247 PALM STREET have any available units?
14247 PALM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14247 PALM STREET have?
Some of 14247 PALM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14247 PALM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14247 PALM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14247 PALM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 14247 PALM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 14247 PALM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14247 PALM STREET offers parking.
Does 14247 PALM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14247 PALM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14247 PALM STREET have a pool?
No, 14247 PALM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14247 PALM STREET have accessible units?
No, 14247 PALM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14247 PALM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 14247 PALM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14247 PALM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14247 PALM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee