14247 PALM STREET

Back on the rental market! Great Beach Location! FOR RENT ONLY... Long Term, 12 Months Minimum. Unfurnished.... Walking distance to the beach! Only one block from the beautiful beach of Madeira and just a few miles from Treasure Island...This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex was just updated with new refinished and gleaming terrazzo floors, new paint throughout, new baseboards, new ceiling fans, new mini blinds and newer kitchen counter. it has a nice backyard and front porch. Private parking pad. Easy access to Treasure Island and John Pass. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and nightlife. There an additional fee of $75., per month to assist with the water, garbage, sewage and lawn service, since the owner pays for all of it. One indoor cat with a pet fee. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult applicant. Security deposit is also required in addition to the first and last month's rent. This is a smoke free property. Please note square footage is approximately only. Tenant to verify measurements