All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE

14054 Miramar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14054 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex available for immediate occupancy. Located just a few blocks to the beach, this unit is ready to be your perfect home. Light, clean and bright with tile floors and updated kitchen. Central air. Relax on the cozy front porch or enjoy a BBQ with friends on the back deck. Shared laundry room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. Pets considered. Madeira Beach is a vibrant beach community with restaurants, nightlife, shopping, fishing, boating, World Famous John's Pass and more!. Start enjoying the Best of Beach Living today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have any available units?
14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have?
Some of 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee