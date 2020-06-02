14054 MIRAMAR AVENUE

Amenities

Great 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex available for immediate occupancy. Located just a few blocks to the beach, this unit is ready to be your perfect home. Light, clean and bright with tile floors and updated kitchen. Central air. Relax on the cozy front porch or enjoy a BBQ with friends on the back deck. Shared laundry room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. Pets considered. Madeira Beach is a vibrant beach community with restaurants, nightlife, shopping, fishing, boating, World Famous John's Pass and more!. Start enjoying the Best of Beach Living today!