Beautifully updated 1/1 only 4 blocks from the beach! This duplex features an open floor plan! The kitchen comes with nice brown cabinets that provide plenty of cabinet space. Tiled floor through out. Unit also includes a washer/dryer. This turnkey rental comes fully equipped with furniture/dishes to make this rental move in ready! Available for an annual rental! Call today it won't last long! No Pets and no smoking on premises!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have any available units?
14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have?
Some of 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.