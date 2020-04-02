14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 1/1 only 4 blocks from the beach! This duplex features an open floor plan! The kitchen comes with nice brown cabinets that provide plenty of cabinet space. Tiled floor through out. Unit also includes a washer/dryer. This turnkey rental comes fully equipped with furniture/dishes to make this rental move in ready! Available for an annual rental! Call today it won't last long! No Pets and no smoking on premises!