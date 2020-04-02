All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE

14047 Marguerita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14047 Marguerita Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 1/1 only 4 blocks from the beach! This duplex features an open floor plan! The kitchen comes with nice brown cabinets that provide plenty of cabinet space. Tiled floor through out. Unit also includes a washer/dryer. This turnkey rental comes fully equipped with furniture/dishes to make this rental move in ready! Available for an annual rental! Call today it won't last long! No Pets and no smoking on premises!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have any available units?
14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have?
Some of 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14047 MARGUERITE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee