Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Only 2 Blocks to Madeira Beach! Darling Clean Updated Duplex Rental. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with additional space off of the bedroom can be uses as small office or nursery. Kitchen with new cabinetry, Granite counter tops and Stainless appliances. Private laundry room off of the additional space. Screened front porch. Current Tenant Vacates on Jan 31st. 2 space Parking Pads. Non smoking only.