Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled one bedroom on Madeira Beach! This spacious one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus/sun room has been freshly painted, newly refinished terrazzo flooring, and new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Fenced back yard with covered patio. The beach is just across Gulf Blvd! Minutes to John's Pass Village, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.