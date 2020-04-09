13017 PELICAN LANE

Amenities

Great location, waterfront apartment. in the heart of JOHN'S PASS VILLAGE!!!! Quiet, clean & smoke free!!! Looking for that perfect individual who is looking for that quiet peaceful environment. We require a background check, first months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent. Unit comes fully furnished and has been completely remolded. Enjoy this water front property walking distance to the gulf and Johns Pass Village. Water, sewer, trash, electric, cable tv, and internet all included. Boat slip is available for an additional fee. Owner is open to short or long term rentals.