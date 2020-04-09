All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:33 PM

13017 PELICAN LANE

13017 Pelican Lane · (727) 459-4520
Location

13017 Pelican Lane, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Great location, waterfront apartment. in the heart of JOHN'S PASS VILLAGE!!!! Quiet, clean & smoke free!!! Looking for that perfect individual who is looking for that quiet peaceful environment. We require a background check, first months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent. Unit comes fully furnished and has been completely remolded. Enjoy this water front property walking distance to the gulf and Johns Pass Village. Water, sewer, trash, electric, cable tv, and internet all included. Boat slip is available for an additional fee. Owner is open to short or long term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have any available units?
13017 PELICAN LANE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13017 PELICAN LANE have?
Some of 13017 PELICAN LANE's amenities include microwave, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13017 PELICAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13017 PELICAN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13017 PELICAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE offer parking?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have a pool?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13017 PELICAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13017 PELICAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
