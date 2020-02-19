Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 Boca Ciega Drive
128 Boca Ciega Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
128 Boca Ciega Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Amenities
patio / balcony
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent my one bedroom one bath Furnished Beach Cottage in Madeira Beach Florida 2 blocks from the Gulf of Mexico and 3 blocks from the Johns Pass entertainment.
The unit is one side of a Duplex Original Cyprus wood Beach Cottage construction located on a double lot with patio. Walk to beach for sunsets and Johns Pass sidewalk cafes and tourist activities.
Kitchen has Refrigerator/Freezer and range for cooking.
First and Last month rent and security due on move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have any available units?
128 Boca Ciega Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Madeira Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have?
Some of 128 Boca Ciega Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 128 Boca Ciega Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Boca Ciega Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Boca Ciega Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach
.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive offer parking?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not offer parking.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have a pool?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Boca Ciega Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Boca Ciega Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
