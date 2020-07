Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath home available for rent. Home offers a large open family room with non functional fireplace large and a large eat in kitchen. Each bedroom is generously sized with its own private bathroom. Lawn care included.

$60 App Fee Per Adult, First Months Rent $1495, Security Deposit Equal to One Months Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet.