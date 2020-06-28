3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

his Taylor Morrison Dalton II model with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an office,a HUGE bonus room & a split 3 car garage located in desirable community of Stonebrier with amazing amenities and top rated schools. Super convenient location with easy access to Veterans Expressway, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities and schools. Golf courses all around including TPC, Cheval, Heritage Harbor, Plantation Palms just to name a few. Also only 45 minutes to Clearwater Beach - the nation's number one beacn!! This home has been very well maintained! Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and tile in wet areas. Upgraded kitchen with double oven, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and eat in space. Downstairs features dining room, family room, office, master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and garden tub. There is also a half bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs has an enormous loft that has so many possibilities - game room, media room, play room, etc. as well as the other 3 bedrooms, one has an ensuite and an additional bathroom. There is a wonderful covered and screened lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. Freshly painted downstairs!