All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE

3407 Majestic View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3407 Majestic View Drive, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
his Taylor Morrison Dalton II model with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an office,a HUGE bonus room & a split 3 car garage located in desirable community of Stonebrier with amazing amenities and top rated schools. Super convenient location with easy access to Veterans Expressway, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities and schools. Golf courses all around including TPC, Cheval, Heritage Harbor, Plantation Palms just to name a few. Also only 45 minutes to Clearwater Beach - the nation's number one beacn!! This home has been very well maintained! Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and tile in wet areas. Upgraded kitchen with double oven, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and eat in space. Downstairs features dining room, family room, office, master bedroom and master bath with separate shower and garden tub. There is also a half bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs has an enormous loft that has so many possibilities - game room, media room, play room, etc. as well as the other 3 bedrooms, one has an ensuite and an additional bathroom. There is a wonderful covered and screened lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. Freshly painted downstairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 MAJESTIC VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz Apartments with Gym
Lutz Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa