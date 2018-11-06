All apartments in Lutz
2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP

2851 Maple Brook Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Maple Brook Loop, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful single family home in the popular and sought after Stonebrier and situated within the gated section called Sweet Grass. This home offers an open floor plan complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, laminate and tile flooring throughout (except for 2 secondary bedrooms), granite counters, a separate laundry room off of the garage and a screened in and tiled lanai. The Stonebrier Community Amenities include outdoor sports areas for soccer and cricket, basketball court, a well equipped fitness area, resort style pool and miles of beautiful walking trails. All of this PLUS you are zoned to A rated schools! Contact me to schedule your private tour. ***THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL THE END OF APRIL. DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have any available units?
2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have?
Some of 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offers parking.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP has a pool.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
