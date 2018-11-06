2851 MAPLE BROOK LOOP

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful single family home in the popular and sought after Stonebrier and situated within the gated section called Sweet Grass. This home offers an open floor plan complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, laminate and tile flooring throughout (except for 2 secondary bedrooms), granite counters, a separate laundry room off of the garage and a screened in and tiled lanai. The Stonebrier Community Amenities include outdoor sports areas for soccer and cricket, basketball court, a well equipped fitness area, resort style pool and miles of beautiful walking trails. All of this PLUS you are zoned to A rated schools! Contact me to schedule your private tour. ***THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL THE END OF APRIL. DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS.***