Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP

2822 Maple Brook Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Maple Brook Loop, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, gated community, huge community pool, park and playground. Many events slated for all residence for optional fun and enjoyment. Close to Veterans expressway. This home has a 2-car garage, screen lanai and very open and spacious floor plan through out, washer, dryer and all stainless-steel appliances in kitchen, hardwood floors in main area. An attractive interior and corner lot exterior. 1-year lease. Split plan flow through and fenced back yard. Pets welcome, no restricted breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have any available units?
2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have?
Some of 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offers parking.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP has a pool.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
