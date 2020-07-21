2822 MAPLE BROOK LOOP

Amenities
Wonderful 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, gated community, huge community pool, park and playground. Many events slated for all residence for optional fun and enjoyment. Close to Veterans expressway. This home has a 2-car garage, screen lanai and very open and spacious floor plan through out, washer, dryer and all stainless-steel appliances in kitchen, hardwood floors in main area. An attractive interior and corner lot exterior. 1-year lease. Split plan flow through and fenced back yard. Pets welcome, no restricted breeds.