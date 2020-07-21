All apartments in Lutz
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE

2507 Victarra Circle
Location

2507 Victarra Circle, Lutz, FL 33559
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MINIMUM CREDIT: 575, MUST MAKE 3 TIME THE RENT; THIRD PARTY APPLICATION REQUIRED. Come HOME to this beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 2 car garage home on approximately 1/2 acres in a serene community in Lutz. This home boasts many great features such as gorgeous BAMBOO Flooring throughout the Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, and Master Suite. The Family Room has french doors and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy your Kitchen by sitting in your Breakfast Nook with lots of natural lighting. Large Bay windows overlook your back yard and beautiful trees. This home has the Master Retreat Downstairs with double door entry and beautiful French Doors leading to your backyard. Upstairs, you are greeted by 3 Large Bedrooms and a Large BONUS Room for entertainment and excitement or lounging and leisure. Attic Storage and more. Located near Hwy275 and75, shopping, entertainment and hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have any available units?
2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have?
Some of 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
