2507 VICTARRA CIRCLE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MINIMUM CREDIT: 575, MUST MAKE 3 TIME THE RENT; THIRD PARTY APPLICATION REQUIRED. Come HOME to this beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 2 car garage home on approximately 1/2 acres in a serene community in Lutz. This home boasts many great features such as gorgeous BAMBOO Flooring throughout the Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, and Master Suite. The Family Room has french doors and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy your Kitchen by sitting in your Breakfast Nook with lots of natural lighting. Large Bay windows overlook your back yard and beautiful trees. This home has the Master Retreat Downstairs with double door entry and beautiful French Doors leading to your backyard. Upstairs, you are greeted by 3 Large Bedrooms and a Large BONUS Room for entertainment and excitement or lounging and leisure. Attic Storage and more. Located near Hwy275 and75, shopping, entertainment and hospital.