Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

19209 N Us Highway 41

19209 US Route 41 · No Longer Available
Location

19209 US Route 41, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

conference room
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
lobby
Hwy 41 Frontage Lutz Free Standing Office Building Available For Rent. This is a professional office building and is currently has furnished and set up as a professional office. Will lease for the higher price furnished or at the lower price unfurnished. The space available is the downstairs office that features 2000 sq. ft. of usable space. It has 7 separate offices plus a lobby area, conference room, IT cage, printing / filing area and kitchen. This office was most recently used as a professional office and has several offices with very funcional built in desks. Excellent Visibility for your company directly off of HWY 41 on East side of 4 lane Hwy. Signage is available for tenants use. Call for more details and to schedule a tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have any available units?
19209 N Us Highway 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
Is 19209 N Us Highway 41 currently offering any rent specials?
19209 N Us Highway 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19209 N Us Highway 41 pet-friendly?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 offer parking?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not offer parking.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have a pool?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not have a pool.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have accessible units?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19209 N Us Highway 41 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19209 N Us Highway 41 does not have units with air conditioning.

