New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances will be installed in June.(pictures are of the old Kitchen). Large home on an oversized lakefront lot on Lake Keen. Great views of the lake including a private bridge to the island oasis. This home offers 4 bedrooms 3 full baths. The 4th Bedroom is the inlaw suite offering lots of room and space for everyone in the family. Home amenities include a formal dining room, formal Living room, and a bonus room. The NEW kitchen offers plenty of workspace and is great for entertaining. Large driveway with oversized 2 car garage. Located in Lutz for quiet and peaceful living. The Lawn service is included. This home is a must-see! Be sure to check out the 3D Virtual Tour @ https://bit.ly/18855Tracer