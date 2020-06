Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.Has brand new floors and fresh coat of paint with stainless steel appliances, also has a 2 car garage with tons of storage



18510 lake keen dr lutz fl 33549



-lutz

-lake front

-ski lake

-executive home

-ranch style home

-culdesac

-circular drive way

-lakefront



(RLNE4648016)