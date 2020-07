Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE!! 3 Bed/2 Bath rental home in Longwood. Minutes from Historic District and Sunrail. Hardwood Floors and Carpet. Pretty Kitchen with Stainless Applicances. Large Back Yard. Off of State Road 434 and 17-92 with easy access to Interstate 4.

No Evictions, No Pets, Must be on your job for at least a year, Must have good credit of at least 550. $50 per adult application fee. Property Manager will run credit and background check.