Longwood, FL
621 E PALMETTO AVENUE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

621 E PALMETTO AVENUE

621 Palmetto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 Palmetto Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
HOME SWEET HOME!!! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home. Spacious tiled living area, leads back to the dining and kitchen area. Charming kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry with direct access to the laundry room which includes hook-ups. Bedrooms and bathrooms are a nice size! Fenced in yard and a single car garage! This one won't last long! New A/C, duct work, attic insulation, plumbing plus a new tin roof. Conveniently located to I-4, SunRail, Candy Land Park, Reiter Park, shopping, dining and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have any available units?
621 E PALMETTO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have?
Some of 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
621 E PALMETTO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 E PALMETTO AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
