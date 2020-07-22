621 E PALMETTO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME!!! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home. Spacious tiled living area, leads back to the dining and kitchen area. Charming kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry with direct access to the laundry room which includes hook-ups. Bedrooms and bathrooms are a nice size! Fenced in yard and a single car garage! This one won't last long! New A/C, duct work, attic insulation, plumbing plus a new tin roof. Conveniently located to I-4, SunRail, Candy Land Park, Reiter Park, shopping, dining and more!!