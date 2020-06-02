All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 484 E. Maine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
484 E. Maine Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

484 E. Maine Ave

484 E Maine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

484 E Maine Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Water View Galore - Best view in town, 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Pool home, with large 2 Car garage, Living room with wood Fireplace, Large eating kitchen with stainless steel appliances, From the living and kitchen you have a great view on the fish pond with a fountain that lite up at night. Bring your fishing pole to your private fish pond.
The Large screened pool with porch is great for entertainment. Fresh painted, Ceiling fans in all rooms. all kitchen appliances included. washer /dryer hook up in the garage. Ac is 4 years old, the Water heater is 2 years old. appliances are fairly new. Conveniently located Near the Longwood Hospital, Schools Business and more. Small dog under 20 pounds with a fee. NO CATS. property is available now. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2375099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 E. Maine Ave have any available units?
484 E. Maine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 484 E. Maine Ave have?
Some of 484 E. Maine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 E. Maine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
484 E. Maine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 E. Maine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 E. Maine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 484 E. Maine Ave offers parking.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 E. Maine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 484 E. Maine Ave has a pool.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave have accessible units?
No, 484 E. Maine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 E. Maine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 E. Maine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 E. Maine Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College