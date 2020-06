452 ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two-story, 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms duplex offers fenced back yard, tile downstairs, and carpet upstairs, balcony in large master bedroom overlooks large fully fenced back yard, breakfast bar, washer/ dryer hook up, private one-car garage with ample driveway. The list goes on as to the wonderful upgrades. Fans in every room. 1260 Square Foot home!! Quiet neighborhood. Closely located to Casselberry, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Lake Mary and Orlando. Zoned for desirable Seminole county schools. Contact me today to set up an appointment to view the property.