423 Longwood Circle Available 10/15/19 Super cute home in Longwood - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! Well maintained home on a corner lot. Galley style kitchen with an dining space off to the side and a sliding glass doors that opens to a patio. Neutral paint creates a light and bright living space. Tile in all the common areas with carpeting in the bedrooms. 1 car garage opens manually. There is a washer and dryer in the garage that the owner is leaving for the convenience of the tenant (will not repair or replace).

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. No Pets Allowed.

Conveniently located to great Seminole County Schools, major roads, dining and shopping.



FEATURES:

1 Story, SFH

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Eat in Kitchen

Family Room

Split Bedrooms

Ceiling Fans

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Open Patio

Washer and Dryer in Garage

1 Car Garage Opens Manually (No Remotes)

SCHOOLS:

Longwood Elementary

Milwee Middle

Winter Springs High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 Current Pay Stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



No Pets Allowed



