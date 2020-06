Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease a former model home in a gated community in Seminole County. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, plus office and bonus room. Downstairs master suite and open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry room and all appliances included. The oversized 3-car garage as well as indoor closets provide lots of storage space. Great school district and close to shopping, transportation and restaurants.