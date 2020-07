Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Like New 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 Car Garage - Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage in the back. All bedrooms are upstairs to allow for entertaining downstairs. The home has neutral colors throughout and beautiful laminate wood flooring upon entering the home. The bedrooms are split for privacy with a bonus area in between, which is great for a playroom or media space. This home won't last! CALL TODAY!!!



(RLNE4048436)