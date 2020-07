Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 Located on the border of Longwood/Lake Mary, FL in a quiet,corridor with easy access to I-4, this beautiful home features significant upgrades including a newer roof (2012), new A/C (2015), custom granite throughout, high-end lighting and fixtures, zero-scaped back yard, oversized back porch, and friendly community with top rated schools!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21357



(RLNE4488896)