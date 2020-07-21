161 Sunset Dr

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroo 2 bath Longwood Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot. Lots of recent upgrade include, NEW flooring, cabinets, counter-tops, windows, sliding glass door, interior and exterior paint, PLUS stainless steel appliances. Great Longwood location offers easy commutes, great schools and plenty of shopping and dining within minutes.



Apply online at www.incentiveproperties.com



Requirements are:



Income equal to or greater then 3 times the monthly rent.

No Previous evictions.

Credit scores below 600 may be subject to a higher deposit.

Credit scores below 500 may be declined.



For more information call or text Tony at 407-719-8709



