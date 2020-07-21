All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 161 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
161 Sunset Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

161 Sunset Dr

161 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

161 Sunset Drive, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroo 2 bath Longwood Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot. Lots of recent upgrade include, NEW flooring, cabinets, counter-tops, windows, sliding glass door, interior and exterior paint, PLUS stainless steel appliances. Great Longwood location offers easy commutes, great schools and plenty of shopping and dining within minutes.

Apply online at www.incentiveproperties.com

Requirements are:

Income equal to or greater then 3 times the monthly rent.
No Previous evictions.
Credit scores below 600 may be subject to a higher deposit.
Credit scores below 500 may be declined.

For more information call or text Tony at 407-719-8709

(RLNE5524990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Sunset Dr have any available units?
161 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 161 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
161 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 161 Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 161 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 161 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLongwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Longwood Apartments with BalconiesLongwood Pet Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College