1390 Dunhill Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Just Reduced! Location, Location, Location.. Great Investment Opportunity with current Tenant in place. Or Make this house with brand new improvements your HOME.. Awesome Location.. Heart of Longwood, close to shopping , and I-4 .. Spacious living room and dining room, Community Pool and Tennis Courts.. Home backs right up to the Basketball court and right around the corner from the Community Pool. Quiet Cul-de-sac location. Home has brand new solid wood floors on the upper level in all bedrooms and on the stairway as well as stairwell. New AC unit 2 years ago.. New Roof 2 months old. Many upgrades added to this home.. Low HOA fees . Call for appointment today..tenant occupied.



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ASSURED



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.