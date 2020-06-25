All apartments in Longwood
Location

1390 Dunhill Drive, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Just Reduced! Location, Location, Location.. Great Investment Opportunity with current Tenant in place. Or Make this house with brand new improvements your HOME.. Awesome Location.. Heart of Longwood, close to shopping , and I-4 .. Spacious living room and dining room, Community Pool and Tennis Courts.. Home backs right up to the Basketball court and right around the corner from the Community Pool. Quiet Cul-de-sac location. Home has brand new solid wood floors on the upper level in all bedrooms and on the stairway as well as stairwell. New AC unit 2 years ago.. New Roof 2 months old. Many upgrades added to this home.. Low HOA fees . Call for appointment today..tenant occupied.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ASSURED

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have any available units?
1390 Dunhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1390 Dunhill Drive have?
Some of 1390 Dunhill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Dunhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Dunhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Dunhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Dunhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive offer parking?
No, 1390 Dunhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 Dunhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1390 Dunhill Drive has a pool.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1390 Dunhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 Dunhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Dunhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 Dunhill Drive has units with air conditioning.
