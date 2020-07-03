All apartments in Longwood
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

1022 HAMILTON AVENUE

1022 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Hamilton Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
Character and location can be found in this 1960's charmer. Original refinished hardwood floors can be found throughout the second story which features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Downstairs you will find another bedroom and bathroom, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen nook, updated kitchen, a bonus room, huge laundry room and a screened porch. Also out back you have access to a oversized storage shed. The entire first floor of the unit features updated tile through-out, freshly painted interior (pics do not reflect new paint), newer windows and more. This property is located minutes from I-4 and is a great central location in the heart of the city of Longwood. The yard is fenced in and there are no rear neighbors. Instead walk to Candyland park which features basketball courts, tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, soccer fields and a childrens playground. Character, Charm and location at a price that can't be beat. This will go fast, call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have any available units?
1022 HAMILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 HAMILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

