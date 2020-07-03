1022 HAMILTON AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground tennis court

Character and location can be found in this 1960's charmer. Original refinished hardwood floors can be found throughout the second story which features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Downstairs you will find another bedroom and bathroom, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen nook, updated kitchen, a bonus room, huge laundry room and a screened porch. Also out back you have access to a oversized storage shed. The entire first floor of the unit features updated tile through-out, freshly painted interior (pics do not reflect new paint), newer windows and more. This property is located minutes from I-4 and is a great central location in the heart of the city of Longwood. The yard is fenced in and there are no rear neighbors. Instead walk to Candyland park which features basketball courts, tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, soccer fields and a childrens playground. Character, Charm and location at a price that can't be beat. This will go fast, call today to schedule a showing.