747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S

Beach House Getaway, Weekly Rate. Vacation short term rental. The Blue Pearl has stunning views, surrounded by waterways, the perfect quiet spot on Longboat Key. Fisherman's dream 2 blocks from the azure blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico with miles of quiet private beaches. Decorated with a beach theme this spacious 1 bedroom has inside washer dryer and granite counters, turnkey furnished. Pets considered case by case. Sarasota Bay and a 32 acre Park to the south and a canal outside the back patio, great for fishing and spotting dolphins and manatee. 2 blocks from BEACH, Community Pool at Cedars, convenience store, deli, shops and restaurants. Close to Harrys, Euphemia Haye, Lazy Lobster and Center Shops.