747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S

747 St Judes Drive South · (941) 366-8390
Location

747 St Judes Drive South, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beach House Getaway, Weekly Rate. Vacation short term rental. The Blue Pearl has stunning views, surrounded by waterways, the perfect quiet spot on Longboat Key. Fisherman's dream 2 blocks from the azure blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico with miles of quiet private beaches. Decorated with a beach theme this spacious 1 bedroom has inside washer dryer and granite counters, turnkey furnished. Pets considered case by case. Sarasota Bay and a 32 acre Park to the south and a canal outside the back patio, great for fishing and spotting dolphins and manatee. 2 blocks from BEACH, Community Pool at Cedars, convenience store, deli, shops and restaurants. Close to Harrys, Euphemia Haye, Lazy Lobster and Center Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have any available units?
747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have?
Some of 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does offer parking.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
