Longboat Key, FL
720 FOX STREET
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

720 FOX STREET

720 Fox Street · (941) 383-5577
Location

720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access. King bed with Master bath en-suite and twin beds in guest bedroom. Updates include new kitchen countertops and backsplash tile, updated bathrooms, tile flooring throughout, central A/C and heat, washer and dryer in attached garage and many other improvements. Backyard lanai with outdoor furnishings provides a secluded retreat and additional living space to relax.

Off-season rental at $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Available May thru December.

Located in the historic "Village" in the Long Beach community nestled among single family homes in a popular residential neighborhood. Famous neighborhood peacocks add to the ambiance. Walk or short bicycle ride to Sarasota Bay with boat docks, fishing and bayside restaurants.

Come and experience all that Longboat Key has to offer with miles of bicycle paths and white sand beaches. Enjoy fine dining in formal or casual settings at the many island restaurants. South to St. Armand's Circle and all that downtown Sarasota has to offer. North to Coquina Beach and Anna Maria Island with beaches, parks, restaurants and shopping. Boating, biking, hiking, kayaking and nearby beaches will make this a memorable vacation get-away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 FOX STREET have any available units?
720 FOX STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 FOX STREET have?
Some of 720 FOX STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 FOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
720 FOX STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 FOX STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 FOX STREET is pet friendly.
Does 720 FOX STREET offer parking?
Yes, 720 FOX STREET does offer parking.
Does 720 FOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 FOX STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 FOX STREET have a pool?
No, 720 FOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 720 FOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 720 FOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 720 FOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 FOX STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 FOX STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 FOX STREET has units with air conditioning.
