720 FOX STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access. King bed with Master bath en-suite and twin beds in guest bedroom. Updates include new kitchen countertops and backsplash tile, updated bathrooms, tile flooring throughout, central A/C and heat, washer and dryer in attached garage and many other improvements. Backyard lanai with outdoor furnishings provides a secluded retreat and additional living space to relax.



Off-season rental at $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Available May thru December.



Located in the historic "Village" in the Long Beach community nestled among single family homes in a popular residential neighborhood. Famous neighborhood peacocks add to the ambiance. Walk or short bicycle ride to Sarasota Bay with boat docks, fishing and bayside restaurants.



Come and experience all that Longboat Key has to offer with miles of bicycle paths and white sand beaches. Enjoy fine dining in formal or casual settings at the many island restaurants. South to St. Armand's Circle and all that downtown Sarasota has to offer. North to Coquina Beach and Anna Maria Island with beaches, parks, restaurants and shopping. Boating, biking, hiking, kayaking and nearby beaches will make this a memorable vacation get-away!