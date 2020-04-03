All apartments in Longboat Key
701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S
701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S

701 St Judes Drive South · (407) 772-2274
Location

701 St Judes Drive South, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vacation Rental in Longboat Key - Casual Waterfront Lifestyle. Completely Updated interior. Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances with Granite Counter tops and Solid Wood Cabinets. Designer Stone Tile Flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer inside condo. This canal-front property has deeded beach access, kayak storage and direct access to lovely Durante Park with walking trails, flower gardens, play area, large pavilion and has expansive views of Sarasota Bay, right out your front door. Great place to for a couple to get away and enjoy, the beach,fishing, beautiful sun sets, kayaking. This location is ideal as its right down the street from Harry's famous Restaurant, Deli and Corner Store and shops. Gulf of Mexico beach and intercoastal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have any available units?
701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have?
Some of 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
