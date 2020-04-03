701 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S

Amenities

Vacation Rental in Longboat Key - Casual Waterfront Lifestyle. Completely Updated interior. Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances with Granite Counter tops and Solid Wood Cabinets. Designer Stone Tile Flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer inside condo. This canal-front property has deeded beach access, kayak storage and direct access to lovely Durante Park with walking trails, flower gardens, play area, large pavilion and has expansive views of Sarasota Bay, right out your front door. Great place to for a couple to get away and enjoy, the beach,fishing, beautiful sun sets, kayaking. This location is ideal as its right down the street from Harry's famous Restaurant, Deli and Corner Store and shops. Gulf of Mexico beach and intercoastal