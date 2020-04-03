All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

618 CEDARS COURT

618 Cedars Court · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f. 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse is just steps away from the Junior Olympic-sized heated Resort pool. Views of tennis courts with a beautiful view over a lush green conservation area from the exterior screened porch. This comfortably spacious open concept floor plan is well designed with 9' ceilings, easy-care flooring and living, dining and kitchen on the main floor, and bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs for privacy and comfort. NO PETS / NO SMOKING.

Tennis, fitness and community bike rentals are available with a temporary membership for purchase separately. Incredible beaches, fishing and kayak rentals located just a block or two away as well as shopping and restaurants that all provide the perfect Longboat Key vacation destination!

SEASONAL RENTAL RATES*: Dec 1 - April 30: $125 per night/$1,500 per week/$4,250 per month

OFF-SEASON RENTAL RATES*: May 1 - Nov 30: $125 per night /$770 per week/$2,500 per month

*7-night minimum stay. Maximum occupancy 4 persons.

Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning, Booking, Sales and Resort Taxes, and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 CEDARS COURT have any available units?
618 CEDARS COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 CEDARS COURT have?
Some of 618 CEDARS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 CEDARS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
618 CEDARS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 CEDARS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 618 CEDARS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 618 CEDARS COURT does offer parking.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 CEDARS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 618 CEDARS COURT has a pool.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT have accessible units?
No, 618 CEDARS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 CEDARS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 CEDARS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 CEDARS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
