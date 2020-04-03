618 CEDARS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f. 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse is just steps away from the Junior Olympic-sized heated Resort pool. Views of tennis courts with a beautiful view over a lush green conservation area from the exterior screened porch. This comfortably spacious open concept floor plan is well designed with 9' ceilings, easy-care flooring and living, dining and kitchen on the main floor, and bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs for privacy and comfort. NO PETS / NO SMOKING.



Tennis, fitness and community bike rentals are available with a temporary membership for purchase separately. Incredible beaches, fishing and kayak rentals located just a block or two away as well as shopping and restaurants that all provide the perfect Longboat Key vacation destination!



SEASONAL RENTAL RATES*: Dec 1 - April 30: $125 per night/$1,500 per week/$4,250 per month



OFF-SEASON RENTAL RATES*: May 1 - Nov 30: $125 per night /$770 per week/$2,500 per month



*7-night minimum stay. Maximum occupancy 4 persons.



Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning, Booking, Sales and Resort Taxes, and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.