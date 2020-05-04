6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

BEACH HOUSE HIDEAWAY WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL with old Florida charm nestled among million dollar homes and private beach access. Lovingly updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated single family home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and refinished pine floors. Cedar exterior and interior along with cathedral ceilings throughout. Split floor plan with a spacious and open living area. Master Bedroom has Queen bed, large walk in closet and master bathroom. Guest bedroom has full bed and 2 twin beds.



All rooms open up to a large deck running the full length of the home and features an extra large screened porch, perfect for relaxing and spending time with family and friends. There is a deeded path that leads directly to the beautiful northside beach. Boating adventures can be easily arranged at Cannon's Marina which is across the street and close to great Restaurants and shopping.



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.



RENTAL RATES:

MAY THRU NOVEMBER $2,500/WEEK OR $4,500/MONTH plus tax and fees

DECEMBER THRU APRIL $3,000/WEEK OR $6,850/MONTH plus tax and fees