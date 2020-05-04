All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
BEACH HOUSE HIDEAWAY WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL with old Florida charm nestled among million dollar homes and private beach access. Lovingly updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated single family home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and refinished pine floors. Cedar exterior and interior along with cathedral ceilings throughout. Split floor plan with a spacious and open living area. Master Bedroom has Queen bed, large walk in closet and master bathroom. Guest bedroom has full bed and 2 twin beds.

All rooms open up to a large deck running the full length of the home and features an extra large screened porch, perfect for relaxing and spending time with family and friends. There is a deeded path that leads directly to the beautiful northside beach. Boating adventures can be easily arranged at Cannon's Marina which is across the street and close to great Restaurants and shopping.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

RENTAL RATES:
MAY THRU NOVEMBER $2,500/WEEK OR $4,500/MONTH plus tax and fees
DECEMBER THRU APRIL $3,000/WEEK OR $6,850/MONTH plus tax and fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity