Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:12 PM

2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LONGBOAT KEY...SUNSET BEACH CLUB II. Nicely appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo, turnkey furnished. Entertainment center in the living room with a flat screen TV. King bed in the master and twin beds in the guest room. Lovely view of the Gulf of Mexico and the pool. Capture beautiful sunsets every night from the balcony. This unit is equipped with everything you will need so you can vacation with ease. Enjoy shopping on St. Armands Circle, downtown Sarasota or on the key. South end of Longboat Key makes for easy access anywhere you want to go. Plenty of restaurants to choose from, from the key to downtown Sarasota. VACATION, LUXURY, GULF OF MEXICO, SARASOTA FL. RENTALS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
