All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G5-400 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious open floor plan with two exterior balconies (one of which is screened) to enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails with ocean breezes and the beautiful azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Spectacular Gulf views from this top floor unit with elevator access in the popular SeaPlace community, a beautifully landscaped and well-maintained beachside community on Longboat Key. UPDATED TURNKEY FURNISHED 2-bedroom 2-bath 4th floor condo with all new furniture and washer/dryer in unit. King bed in master with master bath en-suite and twin beds in guest bedroom. Flat screen cable TV and FREE WiFi . Updates include wood and tiled floors throughout, raised ceilings, plantation shutters, newer kitchen appliances, solid surface counters and wood cabinetry. Two parking spaces are included, one of which is covered. $3,500/month off-season; $5,500/month seasonal rental rate plus tax and fees.

Seaplace is a popular beachside community offering a variety of activities and amenities including an updated clubhouse, game room, library, fitness center, Har-Tru tennis, playground, walking trails, two beachside heated swimming pools, kiddie pool, two heated spas and outdoor grills for your convenience. Located on the south end of Longboat Key, and only a short drive to St. Armand's shops, fine dining and the arts and cultural scene of downtown Sarasota, and the beaches on Siesta Key and Anna Maria Island. Make this your next vacation destination!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity