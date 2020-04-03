All apartments in Longboat Key
1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL - (minimum 3-month). Enjoyl Gulf views and convience to walk outside your sliding doors and be just steps away from the beautiful white sandy beach of Longboat Key. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo is located in the exclusive Aquarius Club that boasts two USTA tennis courts, private beach with umbrellas, and chaise lounges. This quiet community offers a concierge and 24-hour security access. Heated lap pool with private beach access. Tropical paradise setting and fully equipped , comfortable living room, and en-suite like bathrooms. This turnkey furnished condo comfortably sleeps four with a large king bed in the master bedroom and queen the second bedroom.

Gulf beaches are what make Longboat Key unique and you can walk for miles on the beach from the condo. Longboat Key also has 10 miles of bicycle paths on either side of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Located just two miles from fashionable St. Armands Circle and only a short drive to downtown Sarasota with arts, theatre, restaurants and shopping. Enjoy spring training baseball games in Sarasota/Bradenton and the greater Tampa Bay area.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
