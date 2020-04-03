1701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL - (minimum 3-month). Enjoyl Gulf views and convience to walk outside your sliding doors and be just steps away from the beautiful white sandy beach of Longboat Key. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo is located in the exclusive Aquarius Club that boasts two USTA tennis courts, private beach with umbrellas, and chaise lounges. This quiet community offers a concierge and 24-hour security access. Heated lap pool with private beach access. Tropical paradise setting and fully equipped , comfortable living room, and en-suite like bathrooms. This turnkey furnished condo comfortably sleeps four with a large king bed in the master bedroom and queen the second bedroom.



Gulf beaches are what make Longboat Key unique and you can walk for miles on the beach from the condo. Longboat Key also has 10 miles of bicycle paths on either side of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Located just two miles from fashionable St. Armands Circle and only a short drive to downtown Sarasota with arts, theatre, restaurants and shopping. Enjoy spring training baseball games in Sarasota/Bradenton and the greater Tampa Bay area.



