161 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with hardwood floors
Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!
Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lighthouse Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.