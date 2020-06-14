161 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with hardwood floors

Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!

Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now.