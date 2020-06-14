161 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803
1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559 Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2505 NE 15th St
2505 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1008 sqft
PRESTIGIOUS SUN HARBOUR TOWNHOME AND MARINA COMMUNITY-TRANQUIL GARDEN VIEW AND OPEN FENCED PRIVATAE PATIO-STEPS TO THE MARINA AND HEATED POOL-BRIGHT AND OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS-BERBER CARPET IN

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.
Results within 5 miles of Lighthouse Point
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,509
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Deer Creek
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1429 sqft
Newly updated apartments with ceiling fans and extra storage. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Adios Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
39 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6347 La Costa Dr Unit J
6347 La Costa Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1041 sqft
Addison Pointe - 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo with Outstanding Views! - This beautiful 2B/2B corner unit offers wood flooring throughout, updated Kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6004 Glendale Dr
6004 Glendale Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the tree lined community of Ironwedge. Expansive kitchen with granite counter tops, a raised oversized granite bar/eating area, top grade Stainless Steel Appliances and a built in wine cooler.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.
City Guide for Lighthouse Point, FL

Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!

Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lighthouse Point, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lighthouse Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

