Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:19 PM

4500 Federal Hwy

4500 Federal Highway · (954) 368-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322-C · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view. Complex has boat dock-age when available. Easy access to public transportation, close to restaurants, minutes to the beach. Clubhouse, Pool, BBQ and Picnic area, Shuffleboard, Billiards and Exercise room in Clubhouse also Recreation Room with Kitchen and Bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Federal Hwy have any available units?
4500 Federal Hwy has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 Federal Hwy have?
Some of 4500 Federal Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Federal Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Federal Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Federal Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Federal Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy offer parking?
No, 4500 Federal Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Federal Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Federal Hwy has a pool.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy have accessible units?
No, 4500 Federal Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Federal Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Federal Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Federal Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
