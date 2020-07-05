4500 Federal Hwy

Amenities
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view. Complex has boat dock-age when available. Easy access to public transportation, close to restaurants, minutes to the beach. Clubhouse, Pool, BBQ and Picnic area, Shuffleboard, Billiards and Exercise room in Clubhouse also Recreation Room with Kitchen and Bathrooms.