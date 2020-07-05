4500 Federal Hwy

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill

2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view. Complex has boat dock-age when available. Easy access to public transportation, close to restaurants, minutes to the beach. Clubhouse, Pool, BBQ and Picnic area, Shuffleboard, Billiards and Exercise room in Clubhouse also Recreation Room with Kitchen and Bathrooms.