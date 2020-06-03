4430 NE 28th Ter

Amenities
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location. No stone was left unturned during the recent remodel, which includes updated porcelain flooring throughout and a brand-new subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances , quarts countertop. Enjoy the proximity to the beach, fine dining, A+ schools , the marina and shopping. Don't miss out on this captivating home.