Lighthouse Point, FL
4430 NE 28th Ter
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:20 AM

4430 NE 28th Ter

4430 Northeast 28th Terrace · (305) 833-3903
Lighthouse Point
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4430 Northeast 28th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location. No stone was left unturned during the recent remodel, which includes updated porcelain flooring throughout and a brand-new subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances , quarts countertop. Enjoy the proximity to the beach, fine dining, A+ schools , the marina and shopping. Don't miss out on this captivating home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have any available units?
4430 NE 28th Ter has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4430 NE 28th Ter have?
Some of 4430 NE 28th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 NE 28th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4430 NE 28th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 NE 28th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4430 NE 28th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter offer parking?
No, 4430 NE 28th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 NE 28th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4430 NE 28th Ter has a pool.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4430 NE 28th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 NE 28th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 NE 28th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 NE 28th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
