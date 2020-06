Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point. This large one bedroom, one bath has tile floors throughout, fresh interior paint, central air conditioning, excellent closet space, accordion shutters and 2 dedicated parking spaces. Available for immediate move in, no association! Trucks, vans or motorcycles OK. One cat allowed with pet deposit. NO DOGS!