Home
/
Lighthouse Point, FL
/
3741 NE 29th Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:38 AM

3741 NE 29th Avenue

3741 Northeast 29th Avenue · (954) 368-8688
Location

3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a split floorplan and a remodeled kitchen with whitewashed cabinets and granite counters double wall oven, 5-burner stove, sub zero refrigerator +++.Large living room with views to the water plus a waterside family room with wet bar. Perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and the bath has dual sinks a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Awning covered patio overlooks the pool and water and is surrounded by lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have any available units?
3741 NE 29th Avenue has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have?
Some of 3741 NE 29th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 NE 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3741 NE 29th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 NE 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3741 NE 29th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3741 NE 29th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3741 NE 29th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3741 NE 29th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3741 NE 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 NE 29th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 NE 29th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3741 NE 29th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
