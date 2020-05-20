3741 NE 29th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a split floorplan and a remodeled kitchen with whitewashed cabinets and granite counters double wall oven, 5-burner stove, sub zero refrigerator +++.Large living room with views to the water plus a waterside family room with wet bar. Perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and the bath has dual sinks a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Awning covered patio overlooks the pool and water and is surrounded by lush landscaping.