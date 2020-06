3021 Northeast 47th Street

Amenities

Northeast 47th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. ONLY GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT FOR $6,500.00 - 350 S F. CLOSED TO THE SEAWALL WITH THE PARRT OF THE DOCK. BEAUTIFUL CAL-DE-SAC HOUSE IN OVERSIZED CORNER LOT IN LIGHTHOUSE POINT. 4 BD/5.2 BTH. RARE ALMOST 6,000 SF HOME WITH UPGRADES INCLUDING SUMMER GARDEN WITH FONTANA. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, CHIMNEY AND WET BAR. SECURE CAMERAS, CENTRAL VACUUM CLEANER. CENTRAL FOUR UNITS A/C, DANCING MARBLE HALL, SHOWER AND JACUZZI. SPECTACULAR SPA. THREE VEHICLE GARAGE. 50 YARDS FROM THE OCEAN ON THE DEEP CANAL NEAR INLET WITH NO BRIDGES. 200 FEET SEAWALL, DOCK 3-PHASE 50 AMP 220 V/WATER WITH BOAT LIFTS [ Published 13-Jun-20 / ID 3582788 ]