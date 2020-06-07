2336 Vintage Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in these posh 2 and 3 bedroom town homes with various floor plans complete with volume ceilings, large airy living rooms and kitchens with the only the best appliances and granite counters, spacious bedrooms and baths with separate soaking tubs and glass enclosed showers, huge walk in closets, balcony's, some with rooftop terraces, over-sized 2 car garages with large laundry room, pool and pet parks! Rapid approval. Free basic cable and dsl! Pets welcome! Cardoza unit featured. Interiors vary