2335 Vintage Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and a breakfast bar. Living area has porcelain tile throughout with tons of natural light and French doors to your private balcony. Large walk in closets in both rooms! Freshly painted throughout. Impact windows and doors and 9.5 ft. ceilings! Pet friendly. Heated community pool with hot tub. Tropical living at its best!