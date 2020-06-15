All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Find more places like 2201 NE 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lighthouse Point, FL
/
2201 NE 36th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2201 NE 36th St

2201 East Sample Road · (424) 832-6660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lighthouse Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit PR 1/1.5 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit Point Royale 1/1.5 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Point Royale · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department. It is also walking distance from Publix, the Post Office, and an array of delicious restaurants. The area is very clean and more importantly, safe.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2799562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 NE 36th St have any available units?
2201 NE 36th St has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2201 NE 36th St have?
Some of 2201 NE 36th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 NE 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
2201 NE 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 NE 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 2201 NE 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 2201 NE 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 2201 NE 36th St does offer parking.
Does 2201 NE 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 NE 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 NE 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 2201 NE 36th St has a pool.
Does 2201 NE 36th St have accessible units?
No, 2201 NE 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 NE 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 NE 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 NE 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 NE 36th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2201 NE 36th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GarageLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lighthouse Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL
Lake Belvedere Estates, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity