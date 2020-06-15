2201 NE 36th St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department. It is also walking distance from Publix, the Post Office, and an array of delicious restaurants. The area is very clean and more importantly, safe.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2799562)