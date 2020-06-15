The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department. It is also walking distance from Publix, the Post Office, and an array of delicious restaurants. The area is very clean and more importantly, safe.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2799562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 NE 36th St have any available units?
2201 NE 36th St has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2201 NE 36th St have?
Some of 2201 NE 36th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 NE 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
2201 NE 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.