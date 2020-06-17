All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 530 Raintree ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
530 Raintree ST E
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

530 Raintree ST E

530 Raintree Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

530 Raintree Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Parkdale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, island kitchen and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Raintree ST E have any available units?
530 Raintree ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 530 Raintree ST E currently offering any rent specials?
530 Raintree ST E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Raintree ST E pet-friendly?
No, 530 Raintree ST E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 530 Raintree ST E offer parking?
Yes, 530 Raintree ST E does offer parking.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have a pool?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have a pool.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have accessible units?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University