Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 530 Raintree ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
530 Raintree ST E
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
530 Raintree ST E
530 Raintree Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
530 Raintree Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Parkdale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, island kitchen and plenty of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Raintree ST E have any available units?
530 Raintree ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lehigh Acres, FL
.
Is 530 Raintree ST E currently offering any rent specials?
530 Raintree ST E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Raintree ST E pet-friendly?
No, 530 Raintree ST E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres
.
Does 530 Raintree ST E offer parking?
Yes, 530 Raintree ST E does offer parking.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have a pool?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have a pool.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have accessible units?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Raintree ST E have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Raintree ST E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lehigh Acres 1 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Gym
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Naples, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Estero, FL
Venice, FL
North Port, FL
Iona, FL
Cypress Lake, FL
Villas, FL
Three Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FL
Orangetree, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
Marco Island, FL
Sebring, FL
Naples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FL
St. James City, FL
Tice, FL
McGregor, FL
Lely Resort, FL
Pelican Bay, FL
Rotonda, FL
Charlotte Harbor, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Englewood, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University