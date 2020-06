Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 beds 2 baths single family home for rent in Lauderdale Lakes. This house features a brand new kitchen, completely updated bathrooms, brand new appliances and new AC central unit just installed. Beautiful porcelain floor tiles all throughout the house, a nice back and front yard and covered parking spot for 1 car. The house is located on a quiet neighborhood so it will definitely rent fast. 55+ community, security deposit just $750 call us for more info.