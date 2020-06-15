All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
3430 NW 52nd Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

3430 NW 52nd Ave

3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue · (954) 642-1973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit. There is no shortage of activities with a heated-pool, billiard-room, clubhouse, ping-pong room, exercise room, and walking path around the dual lakes. There is everything you need to move right in to this Phase 3 Yucca Gardens condo. Updated kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances. Tile floors thoughout. Rent includes water and basic cable. There is a camera outside the building for your protection. New elevator less than a year old. BBQ and picnic area for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have any available units?
3430 NW 52nd Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have?
Some of 3430 NW 52nd Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 NW 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3430 NW 52nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 NW 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3430 NW 52nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale Lakes.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave offer parking?
No, 3430 NW 52nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 NW 52nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3430 NW 52nd Ave has a pool.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3430 NW 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 NW 52nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 NW 52nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 NW 52nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
